From Creative License comes a new production of the recent Broadway hit “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Based on the true story of the essayist John D’Agata’s essay "What Happens There," this funny and high-stakes debate over the boundary between truth and accuracy is helmed by Creative License co-founder Aaron Holbritter. The production features a cast of Capital Region talent, including Jacob Bell, Lisa Bryk, and Creative License favorite, Ian LaChance.The Lifespan of a Fact” will be performed at the Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, NY from January 30th through February 8th. thecohoesmusichall.org or creativelicenseonline.com for more information. Links will be posted online at wamc.org.