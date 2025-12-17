© 2025
The Roundtable

12/17/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published December 17, 2025 at 8:56 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Specialist in Government and Public Services Healthcare Consulting Azmat Ahmad, Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Bard College and Director for the Center for Civic Engagement; Professor of Political Studies Jonathan Becker, Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy, and Human Rights at Bard College Roger Berkowitz, and Albany Law School Professor and director of the Edward P. Swyer Justice Center at Albany Law School Sarah Rogerson.

