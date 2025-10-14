The 26th Woodstock Film Festival will happen on 10/15 -10/19

The 26th Woodstock Film Festival returns October 15–19, 2025, with a vibrant celebration of independent film, activism, and storytelling across the Hudson Valley. With 39 narrative features and 27 documentaries, this year’s edition showcases visionary work from acclaimed auteurs and bold new voices, premiering across venues in Woodstock, Rosendale, Kingston, and Saugerties.

The 2025 lineup at Rosendale theatre includes groundbreaking new works and films from directors such as Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), HIKARI (BEEF), and Lucy Powers and Delilah Napier (Voyeur).

To tell us all about the festival, we welcome Meira Blaustein, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Woodstock Film Festival to the RT.