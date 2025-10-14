© 2025
The Roundtable

The 26th Woodstock Film Festival will happen on 10/15 -10/19

By Joe Donahue
Published October 14, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

The 26th Woodstock Film Festival returns October 15–19, 2025, with a vibrant celebration of independent film, activism, and storytelling across the Hudson Valley. With 39 narrative features and 27 documentaries, this year’s edition showcases visionary work from acclaimed auteurs and bold new voices, premiering across venues in Woodstock, Rosendale, Kingston, and Saugerties.

The 2025 lineup at Rosendale theatre includes groundbreaking new works and films from directors such as Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), HIKARI (BEEF), and Lucy Powers and Delilah Napier (Voyeur).

To tell us all about the festival, we welcome Meira Blaustein, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Woodstock Film Festival to the RT.

The Roundtable 26th Woodstock Film Festival rosendale theatremeira blaustein
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
