The Roundtable

FilmColumbia is celebrating its 25th anniversary on 10/17 - 10/26 at the Crandell Theater

By Joe Donahue
Published October 13, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

FilmColumbia, Columbia County’s premier annual cultural event, screens the very best upcoming American and international films for ten days in late October. Now a nationally recognized film event, FilmColumbia is celebrating its 25th anniversary on October 17 – 26, 2025.

If a film screens at FilmColumbia, there’s more than a good chance that following its official release it will go on to be nominated for one of the industry’s top prizes. A look back at the festival’s award-winning programming year after year speaks for itself.

Among the most popular “Special Events” is the mystery “Saturday Sneak” preview film, which is only revealed to the audience moments before the screening.

To tell us more, we welcome Calliope Nicholas, the long-time director of the festival and Co-Director and Manager of Residency Programs at Millay Arts, an international artist residency in Austerlitz, N.Y.; and Mirissa Neff, the new Executive Director of the Crandell Theater.

The Roundtable filmcolumbiathe crandell theatre
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    The Hannah Arendt Center presents "JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times" on 10/16-10/17
    Joe Donahue
    The Hannah Arendt Center's 17th annual fall conference, “JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times,” will offer a crucial lens for finding meaning and connection amidst today's fractured world. Bringing together notable speakers with diverse narratives and insights at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, the conference will be a timely exploration of joy as a powerful force, and a vital conversation around fostering resilience.
  • The Roundtable
    Cole 200: The Trip that Changed American Art
    Joe Donahue
    The month of October 2025 marks the 200th Anniversary of the first presentation of paintings of the Hudson River Valley and Catskill Mountains by Thomas Cole (1801-1848) – a presentation that changed the course of American art. The display of three paintings took place from October 26 to November 4,1825, in New York City – in the windows of Colman’s bookstore on Broadway near Fulton Street in Manhattan.
  • The Roundtable
    "History Matters" an essay collection by the late David Mccullough
    Joe Donahue
    The late historian David Mccullough is very much missed, but the new book “History Matters,” posthumously published this fall, helps us remember why history is so important for all of us and is under threat. Especially now, given the current scrutiny how the Smithsonian Museum and our National Parks are telling American history. “History Matters” is a collection of Mccullough’s essays that address the importance of history especially our shared history as Americans. Many of the essays have never been published, the collection includes a foreword by Jon Meacham, the book is edited by McCullough’s daughter Dorie Mccullough Lawson, and his longtime researcher Michael Hill.