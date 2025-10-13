FilmColumbia is celebrating its 25th anniversary on 10/17 - 10/26 at the Crandell Theater

FilmColumbia, Columbia County’s premier annual cultural event, screens the very best upcoming American and international films for ten days in late October. Now a nationally recognized film event, FilmColumbia is celebrating its 25th anniversary on October 17 – 26, 2025.

If a film screens at FilmColumbia, there’s more than a good chance that following its official release it will go on to be nominated for one of the industry’s top prizes. A look back at the festival’s award-winning programming year after year speaks for itself.

Among the most popular “Special Events” is the mystery “Saturday Sneak” preview film, which is only revealed to the audience moments before the screening.

To tell us more, we welcome Calliope Nicholas, the long-time director of the festival and Co-Director and Manager of Residency Programs at Millay Arts, an international artist residency in Austerlitz, N.Y.; and Mirissa Neff, the new Executive Director of the Crandell Theater.