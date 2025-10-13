Jajja's Kids 2025 Fundraiser is "Nurturing Dreams with Education" and will be held at Revolution Hall in Troy on 10/19

Jajja's Kids provides a safe and loving home, nurturing community, and access to education for children who once lived on the street.

Their 2025 Fundraiser – “Nurturing Dreams with Education” will be happening on October 19th at Revolution Hall in Troy.

Their Brunch Event will support Jajja's Kids educational advancement. The event includes:

◦ ﻿﻿Delicious brunch buffet

◦ ﻿﻿Artwork by Jajja's Kids & African crafts for sale

◦ ﻿﻿Keynote Speaker: Paul Grondahl, esteemed author, director of the New York State Writer's Institute and Albany Times Union columnist.

◦ ﻿﻿Updates and videos from Executive Director, Diane Reiner's recent visit to Uganda

To tell us more – we welcome Jajja’s Kids President Diane Reiner, Board President Connie Frisbee Houde, and Africa Program Director Ronnie Sseruyange (via phone from Uganda.)