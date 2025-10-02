Jane Goodall - in memoriam

Jane Goodall, one of the world’s most esteemed and inspirational conservationists, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles. She was 91.

Goodall earned scientific stature and global celebrity by studying and living with wild chimpanzees in East Africa in the 1960s. She was one of the most famous scientists of the 20th century and opened the door for more women to pursue scientific careers.

Joe Donahue spoke with Jane Goodall on this program in 2009, around the publication of one of her books, “Hope for Animals and Their World: How Endangered Species Are Being Rescued from the Brink.” We air a portion of that conversation today, in memoriam.