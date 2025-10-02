© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jane Goodall - in memoriam

By Joe Donahue
Published October 2, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT
Jane Goodall in 2010
NICOLAS RICHOFFER

Jane Goodall, one of the world’s most esteemed and inspirational conservationists, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles. She was 91.

Goodall earned scientific stature and global celebrity by studying and living with wild chimpanzees in East Africa in the 1960s. She was one of the most famous scientists of the 20th century and opened the door for more women to pursue scientific careers.

Joe Donahue spoke with Jane Goodall on this program in 2009, around the publication of one of her books, “Hope for Animals and Their World: How Endangered Species Are Being Rescued from the Brink.” We air a portion of that conversation today, in memoriam.

Tags
The Roundtable in memoriamjane goodallconservationscience
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Joe Donahue and Chita Rivera - 2014 at Williamstown Theatre Festival
    The Roundtable
    Chita Rivera - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Theatrical icon and legend of the stage, Chita Rivera, died yesterday at the age of 91.
  • The Roundtable
    Peter Bogdanovich - in memoriam
    Sarah LaDuke
    Legendary director, actor and screenwriter Peter Bogdanovich has died at age 82. He shot to fame with “The Last Picture Show” in 1971, earning an Academy Award nomination in his early 30s. Other films included “Paper Moon,” “Mask,” “Saint Jack” and a long-running project to finish Orson Welles’ “The Other Side of the Wind” in 2019. A tabloid fixture throughout his life, Bogdanovich was introduced to a new generation with a recurring role on “The Sopranos.” He spoke with WAMC in 2011 when he was attending a screening of his film "Daisy Miller" at The Linda.
  • Stephen Sondheim circa 1970
    The Roundtable
    Stephen Sondheim - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    American Theatre icon and innovator, Stephen Sondheim, has died at the age of 91. The composer and lyricist had a creative hand in shows like "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum," "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods," and "Assassins." This interview was recorded in 2011.
  • Collection of photos of Angela Lansbury in career spanning roles.
    The Roundtable
    Angela Lansbury - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Angela Lansbury died this week at the age of 96. We had the honor of speaking with her for this program in 2002.