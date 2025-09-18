9/18/25 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College, and he is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Mayor of the City of Albany Kathy Sheehan.

You know it’s true. Not all news is created equal. As your local public radio station, WAMC delivers accuracy, insight and context you can trust—but only with member support. That’s why we’re asking you to make an early gift now- the Lock Box is open! Give now at wamc.org.