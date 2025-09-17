© 2025
The Roundtable

9/17/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 17, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy, and Human Rights at Bard College Roger Berkowitz, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.

