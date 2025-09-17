9/17/25 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy, and Human Rights at Bard College Roger Berkowitz, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.

You know it’s true. Not all news is created equal. As your local public radio station, WAMC delivers accuracy, insight and context you can trust—but only with member support. That’s why we’re asking you to make an early gift now- the Lock Box is open! Give now at wamc.org.

