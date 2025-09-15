9/15/25 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Preceptor in Public Speaking, Strategic Communications, and Public Relations for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley Dr. Karin Riedl, and Investment Banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
WAMC is your independent, fully member-supported community station. That means WAMC answers only to the public, without influence from profits, politics or ratings. Now, more than ever, listener support is essential. Please donate now to help keep WAMC thriving.