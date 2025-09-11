© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

9/11/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 11, 2025 at 9:01 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, a grants analyst based in Albany (who has seen firsthand the impact that state and federal funding can have on businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits.) Emily Honen, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

You know it’s true. Not all news is created equal. As your local public radio station, WAMC delivers accuracy, insight and context you can trust—but only with member support. That’s why we’re asking you to make an early gift now- the Lock Box is open! Give now at wamc.org.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelmalia dumontEmily Honenjudy patrick
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/10/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Professional speaker, speaking coach and Albany County legislator Mark Grimm, and Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/9/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College Robert Brigham, The Empire Report’s JP Miller, and Former Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.
  • The Roundtable
    WAMC and NCPR Present - Adirondack Roundtable: Population and Housing
    WAMC's Joe Donahue and Pat Bradley and NCPR's Emily Russell explore demographic and livelihood challenges facing Adirondackers - including an aging population and a workforce struggling to find affordable housing.
  • The Roundtable
    WAMC and NCPR Present - Adirondack Roundtable: Trade, Tariffs, Tourism
    WAMC's Joe Donahue and Pat Bradley and NCPR's Cara Chapman explore the challenges and opportunities facing the Adirondack Park from cross-border trade and tourism with Canada, as tariffs and a trade war have caused tensions on both sides.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 232
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.