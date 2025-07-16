7/16/25 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.

