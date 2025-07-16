© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

7/16/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 16, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermanfrederic hofanna markowitzheather mulligan
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/15/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of Political Science at Hartwick College in Oneonta, who studies gender in politics, women political candidates, women voters and women in elected office Laurel Elder, Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, and Former Associate Editor for the Times-Union Mike Spain.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/14/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio, and Political Consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 224
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/11/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.