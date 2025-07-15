7/15/25 Panel

Arts and culture are one of the most vibrant sectors of the Berkshire County economy. As a result, the leaders of 10 arts and culture institutions from across Berkshire County have convened the Berkshire Arts and Culture Alliance (BACA) to advocate for economic, tourism, and infrastructure needs of the arts and culture organizations in the county. We welcome representatives from six of the 10 organizations to make up our panel this morning.

Listen • 1:23:35