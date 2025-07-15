© 2025
The Roundtable

7/15/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 15, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of Political Science at Hartwick College in Oneonta, who studies gender in politics, women political candidates, women voters and women in elected office Laurel Elder, Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, and Former Associate Editor for the Times-Union Mike Spain.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
