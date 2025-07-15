7/15/25 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of Political Science at Hartwick College in Oneonta, who studies gender in politics, women political candidates, women voters and women in elected office Laurel Elder, Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, and Former Associate Editor for the Times-Union Mike Spain.