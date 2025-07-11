© 2025
The Roundtable

Paul Reiser will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 7/25

By Joe Donahue
Published July 11, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

Comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives and voted by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 comedians of all time. He performs sold out stand ups and venues nationwide. He will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington Massachusetts on July 25th.

Perhaps best known for “Mad About You” the long running Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe winning comedy. He is also known for such shows as “Stranger Things” and Chuck Lorre’s “The Kominsky Method.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
