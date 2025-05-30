© 2025
The Roundtable

Capital Region Festival of Theatre 2025 will run 6/12-6/15

By Joe Donahue
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT

Capital Region Festival of Theatre was created in 2024 in order to showcase the level of enthusiasm and participation in theatre throughout the capital region.

Started by local theatre participants, the Capital Region Festival of Theatre unites, celebrates and promotes the enormous depth of theatrical opportunities in the Capital Region.

To tell us more, we welcome Producing Artistic Director of Playhouse Stage Company Owen Smith and President of Capital Region Festival of Theatre and Co-Founder of Harbinger Theatre Patrick White.

The Roundtable Capital Region Festival of Theatre theatertheatrical opportunities
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
