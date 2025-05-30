Capital Region Festival of Theatre 2025 will run 6/12-6/15

Capital Region Festival of Theatre was created in 2024 in order to showcase the level of enthusiasm and participation in theatre throughout the capital region.

Started by local theatre participants, the Capital Region Festival of Theatre unites, celebrates and promotes the enormous depth of theatrical opportunities in the Capital Region.

To tell us more, we welcome Producing Artistic Director of Playhouse Stage Company Owen Smith and President of Capital Region Festival of Theatre and Co-Founder of Harbinger Theatre Patrick White.