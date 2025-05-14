© 2025
The Roundtable

5/14/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published May 14, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of: "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia" Alexandar Mihailovic, Former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio.

