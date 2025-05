The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

Listen • 1:29:09