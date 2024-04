Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” is about halfway through its strictly limited run at The Circle in the Square Theatre having opened on March 18, the Sam Gold directed production will run through June 23. Caleb Eberhardt plays Hovstad, the editor of the town’s newspaper - a character integral to the questions posed by the plot involving character, power, public opinion, and the always nuanced-laden exploration of “the greater good.”

Listen • 17:43