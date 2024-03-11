© 2024
The Roundtable

Argyle Brewing Company celebrates 10 years and St. Patrick's Day

By Joe Donahue
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Argyle Brewing
Argyle Brewing

We’ll find out about the latest in beer trends from our friends at The Argyle Brewing Company - the first New York Farm Brewery in beautiful Washington County. For 10 years they have brewed really great beer. And to celebrate, they are holding a joint 10 Year Anniversary Saint Patrick's Day Celebration.

A decade ago, a broken man walked into a former auto parts store and one-time teen nightclub which had been transformed into a craft brewery. There that man learned about the tastes of amazing beers, the science of brewing and, he also learned about that power of community and friendship and he made friends for life. I don’t know who that Lego-building shell of a human is – but, boy is he ever happy.

To tell us about the brewery and its upcoming celebration – we welcome owners Chris Castrio and Rich Thomas.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
