The Roundtable

Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables brings access to produce to Arbor Hill neighborhood of Albany

By Joe Donahue
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT
WAMC's Sarah LaDuke and Allie B's Kizzy Williams
Taliah Salahuddin
/
WAMC
WAMC's Sarah LaDuke and Allie B's Kizzy Williams

Kizzy Williams of Albany’s best comfort food restaurant, Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, is expanding her mission to bring fruits and vegetables to her neighborhood and the city at large.

Kizzy Williams started Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen a decade ago. The new venture, Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, is located at 151 Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. The produce market will offer a variety of fruits and vegetables for all cultures at reasonable prices.

allie b's cozy kitchenfoodfood choicescomfort foodproducefruits and vegetablesArbor Hill
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
