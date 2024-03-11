Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables brings access to produce to Arbor Hill neighborhood of Albany

Kizzy Williams of Albany’s best comfort food restaurant, Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, is expanding her mission to bring fruits and vegetables to her neighborhood and the city at large.

Kizzy Williams started Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen a decade ago. The new venture, Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, is located at 151 Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. The produce market will offer a variety of fruits and vegetables for all cultures at reasonable prices.