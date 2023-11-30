Congressional Corner with former Florida Congresswoman Val Demings and former Missouri Senator Roy Blunt

Former Florida Congresswoman Val Demings, a Democrat, and former Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican who was the longtime GOP House Whip, are taking part in Hamilton College’s Common Ground program on Monday, December 4. The discussion at 7:30 p.m. is called “Taming the Chaos in D.C.: How Can We Bridge the Divides in Washington?” Both Demings and Blunt are executive fellows at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

They spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus on Nov. 29.