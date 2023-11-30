© 2023
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner with former Florida Congresswoman Val Demings and former Missouri Senator Roy Blunt

By Ian Pickus
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
Val Demings and Roy Blunt
Provided
Val Demings and Roy Blunt

Former Florida Congresswoman Val Demings, a Democrat, and former Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican who was the longtime GOP House Whip, are taking part in Hamilton College’s Common Ground program on Monday, December 4. The discussion at 7:30 p.m. is called “Taming the Chaos in D.C.: How Can We Bridge the Divides in Washington?” Both Demings and Blunt are executive fellows at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

They spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus on Nov. 29.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
