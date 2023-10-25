© 2023
The Roundtable

Melissa DeRosa to discuss new book "What's Left Unsaid" at NYSWI event tonight

By Joe Donahue
Published October 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Union Square and Co.

Melissa DeRosa, one of the most powerful women in New York State government history, is now sharing her story for the first time in her new memoir, "What’s Left Unsaid My Life at the Center of Power, Politics & Crisis."

The communications director, chief of staff, and secretary to Governor Andrew Cuomo, DeRosa takes readers on her ride from his meteoric rise to his sudden fall. She also details her journey as a young woman rising to the highest levels of government, writing about the personal challenges she faced — a failing marriage, infertility, death threats, misogyny — while navigating professional landmines along the way.

DeRosa will be speaking at a NYS Writer’s Institute event tonight night at 7 p.m. at Page Hall on UAlbany’s Downtown Campus. The event is free, but registration is required.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
