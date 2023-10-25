Melissa DeRosa to discuss new book "What's Left Unsaid" at NYSWI event tonight

Melissa DeRosa, one of the most powerful women in New York State government history, is now sharing her story for the first time in her new memoir, "What’s Left Unsaid My Life at the Center of Power, Politics & Crisis."

The communications director, chief of staff, and secretary to Governor Andrew Cuomo, DeRosa takes readers on her ride from his meteoric rise to his sudden fall. She also details her journey as a young woman rising to the highest levels of government, writing about the personal challenges she faced — a failing marriage, infertility, death threats, misogyny — while navigating professional landmines along the way.

DeRosa will be speaking at a NYS Writer’s Institute event tonight night at 7 p.m. at Page Hall on UAlbany’s Downtown Campus. The event is free, but registration is required.