"The Sisters We Were: A Novel" by Wendy Willis Baldwin

The weight of their family secrets could not have shaped Pearl and Ruby Crenshaw any differently. Ruby's a runner, living in Dallas and only reluctantly talking to their mother, Birdie, when she calls from prison. Pearl is still living in her mother's fixer-upper and finds herself facing a line in the sand: her weight is threatening to kill her. She's hundreds of pounds beyond the point where she can celebrate her curves or benefit from the body positivity movement, and unless she takes drastic action, the future looks dire.

"The Sisters We Were" is Wendy Willis Baldwin's debut novel. Together, she and her sister host the Life After Fat Pants Podcast.

Originally aired January 2023.