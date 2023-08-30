© 2023
The Roundtable

"The Sisters We Were: A Novel" by Wendy Willis Baldwin

By Joe Donahue
Published August 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
Sourcebooks Landmark

The weight of their family secrets could not have shaped Pearl and Ruby Crenshaw any differently. Ruby's a runner, living in Dallas and only reluctantly talking to their mother, Birdie, when she calls from prison. Pearl is still living in her mother's fixer-upper and finds herself facing a line in the sand: her weight is threatening to kill her. She's hundreds of pounds beyond the point where she can celebrate her curves or benefit from the body positivity movement, and unless she takes drastic action, the future looks dire.

"The Sisters We Were" is Wendy Willis Baldwin's debut novel. Together, she and her sister host the Life After Fat Pants Podcast.

Originally aired January 2023.

sister weight abuse coping sisters
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Load More