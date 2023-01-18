© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Bloodbath Nation" by Paul Auster with photos by Spencer Ostrander

By Joe Donahue
Published January 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
bloodbathnation-groveatlantic.jpg
Grove
/

"Bloodbath Nation" by Paul Auster traces centuries of America’s use and abuse of guns, from the violent displacement of the native population to the forced enslavement of millions, to the bitter divide between embattled gun control and anti-gun control camps that has developed over the past 50 years and the mass shootings that dominate the news today.

Auster's text is interwoven with Spencer Ostrander’s haunting photographs of the sites of more than thirty mass shootings in all parts of the country.

Tags
The Roundtable gungun violenceGun Legislationgun reformmass shooting
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/16/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
  • Congressman Paul Tonko
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Paul Tonko
    Alan Chartock
    Republicans are now in control of the House. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • Book cover for "Myth America"
    The Roundtable
    Historians take on the biggest legends and lies about U.S. past in new book "Myth America"
    Joe Donahue
    In "Myth America," Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer have assembled an all-star team of fellow historians to push back against this misinformation. The contributors debunk narratives that portray the New Deal and Great Society as failures, immigrants as hostile invaders, and feminists as anti-family warriors, among numerous other partisan lies.
Load More