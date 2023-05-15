© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Non-Fiction debut from best-selling novelist Ruta Sepetys

By Joe Donahue
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover: You: The Story by Ruta Sepetys
Penguin/Random House
/

Ruta Sepetys is known for creating vivid characters and harrowing plots. After five award-winning works of historical fiction and countless hours of meticulous research, she can affirm that the secret to strong writing is embedded within your life experience.

"You: The Story" is a powerful how-to book for aspiring writers that encourages you to look inward and excavate your own memories in order to discover the authentic voices and compelling details that are waiting to be put on the page.

Tags
The Roundtable on writingwritingwriters on writingRuta Sepetys
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/15/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, former NY 19 Congressperson and attorney John Faso, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • David Hawkings
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with David Hawkings
    Alan Chartock
    President Biden wants a second term, but will voters give it to him?In today’s Congressional Corner, David Hawkings of The American Leader continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 126
    Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • bbhmp.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project
    Joe Donahue
    The mission of The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project is to interpret and designate places important to the Borscht Belt’s vibrant history. The first historic marker dedication takes place May 25.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/12/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Faculty member at Bennington College, Former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Artistic Director/CEO of Berkshire Theatre Group Kate Maguire, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
Load More