A Mother's Day Concert of Hope and Peace with Jacqueline Schwab at The Guilderland Public Library

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Jacqueline Schwab
www.jacquelineschwab.com
/
Jacqueline Schwab

Pianist Jacqueline Schwab will perform a concert entitled “Mothers and Children: A Mother's Day Concert of Hope and Peace” at the Guilderland Public Library this Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

Schwab’s signature piano playing features in over a dozen of Ken Burns’ documentaries, including his Grammy-winning “Civil War,” “Baseball,” “The War” and others. As a solo pianist, she has performed vintage American music in almost every state of the union. Her latest album is “I Life My Lamp: Illuminations from Immigrant America.”

folk music culture Ken Burns pianist America piano interpretation immigrant Guilderland Jacqueline Schwab folk dance Guilderland Public Library
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
