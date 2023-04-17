© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind" by Clancy Martin

By Joe Donahue
Published April 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
clancymartin-hownottokillyourself.jpg
Pantheon
/

The content of this interview may be upsetting for some listeners.

Clancy Martin is an acclaimed author, Guggenheim Fellow, and professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri in Kansas City and Ashoka University in New Delhi. He is also the survivor of more than ten suicide attempts.

In the new book, “How Not to Kill Yourself,” Martin chronicles his multiple suicide attempts. The book is an intimate depiction of the mindset of someone obsessed with self-destruction.

“How Not to Kill Yourself” combines memoir with critical inquiry to powerfully give voice to what for many has long been incomprehensible, while showing those presently grappling with suicidal thoughts that they are not alone, and that the desire to kill oneself—like other self-destructive desires—is almost always temporary and avoidable.

Tags
The Roundtable mental healthmental health caresuicidesuicide preventionpsychologyphilosophydeath
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • rebeccasoffer-themodernlosshandbook-runningpress.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Navigating the trauma of grief with "The Modern Loss Handbook"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Rebecca Soffer co-founded Modern Loss after suddenly losing both of her parents over the course of a few years in her early thirties and being forced to navigate a society where she felt lost and helpless and no one she encountered seemed to know what to do or say to help.Since co-founding Modern Loss, she’s been trying to serve up a national and global conversation that will help others who are experiencing the trauma of grief. Her latest project is “The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience”(Running Press). The book features accumulated and professional insight and advice, prompts to help develop coping strategies and hold on to memories, therapeutic-based exercises - and more.
  • Love Affair in the Garden of Milton -- book cover
    The Roundtable
    Susannah Mintz's memoir of love, loss, and Milton
    Joe Donahue
    Author & Skidmore professor Susannah Mintz’s memoir interweaves the private story of a marriage coming apart with readings of John Milton's poetry and prose. She discusses her book, Love Affair in the Garden of Milton, with us this morning and through a Northshire Books Virtual Event tonight.Connected essays chart the chaos of loss and the discovery of how a writer can inhabit our emotional as well as our intellectual selves. Inflected by the principles of mindfulness. Mintz's memoir explores how we reconstruct ourselves and find our way back to meaning in the aftermath of trauma.Susannah B. Mintz is the author or coeditor of several scholarly works about disability culture and representation, life writing, and early modern literature. She is currently a professor of English at Skidmore College.
  • Book cover for The Grieving Brain
    The Roundtable
    Grief expert and neuroscientist Mary-Frances O'Connor on the science of how we learn from love and loss
    Joe Donahue
    Renowned grief expert and neuroscientist Mary-Frances O’Connor shares groundbreaking discoveries about what happens in our brain when we grieve, providing a new paradigm for understanding love, loss, and learning. Her new book is "The Grieving Brain."
  • Artwork for Dickinson Season 3
    The Roundtable
    Toward Eternity: An interview with "Dickinson" Creator Alena Smith
    Sarah LaDuke
    On December 24, the series finale of the AppleTV+ series, "Dickinson" will be available to stream on the subscription platform. "Dickinson" stars Hailee Steinfeld in the eponymous role of the great American poet, Emily Dickinson. Set just before and during the American Civil War, we watch Emily Dickinson and her family and neighbors in Amherst, Massachusetts experience love, loss, obligation and creativity and debate the usefulness of tradition, the abolition of slavery, gender equality, and the value of fame.
  • James Ijames and "Fat Ham" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
Load More