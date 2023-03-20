© 2023
"Walk the Walk: How Three Police Chiefs Defied The Odds and Changed Cop Culture" by sociologist Neil Gross

By Joe Donahue
Published March 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
What should we do about the police? We’re swimming in proposals for reform, but most do not tackle the aggressive culture of the profession, which prioritizes locking up bad guys at any cost, loyalty to other cops, and not taking flak from anyone on the street. Far from improving public safety, this culture, in fact, poses a danger to citizens and cops alike.

"Walk the Walk: How Three Police Chiefs Defied The Odds and Changed Cop Culture" by sociologist Neil Gross, brings readers deep inside three unusual departments—in Stockton, California; Longmont, Colorado; and LaGrange, Georgia—whose chiefs signed on to replace that aggressive culture with something better: with models focused on equity before the law, social responsibility, racial reconciliation, and the preservation of life.

Informed by research, unflinching and by turns gripping, tragic, and inspirational, this book follows the chiefs—and their officers and detectives—as they conjured a new spirit of policing. A former patrol officer in the police department in Berkeley, California, Neil Gross is a professor of sociology at Colby College.

Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
