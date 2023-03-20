"Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry" by Kathleen McLaughlin

Kathleen McLaughlin is an award-winning journalist who reports and writes about the consequences of economic inequality around the world. She is a frequent contributor to The Washington Post and The Guardian.

In "Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry," McLaughlin explores how the commercial plasma industry preys on an insatiable market for medical and scientific innovation, exploiting some of the country’s most marginalized communities, such as undocumented immigrants, college students, those trying to pay off student loans, and residents of poverty-stricken cities like Flint, Michigan. She also details her own personal health struggles with a rare neurological disease, for which blood plasma is needed to survive.