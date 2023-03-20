© 2023
The Roundtable

"Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry" by Kathleen McLaughlin

By Joe Donahue
Published March 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Kathleen McLaughlin is an award-winning journalist who reports and writes about the consequences of economic inequality around the world. She is a frequent contributor to The Washington Post and The Guardian.

In "Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry," McLaughlin explores how the commercial plasma industry preys on an insatiable market for medical and scientific innovation, exploiting some of the country’s most marginalized communities, such as undocumented immigrants, college students, those trying to pay off student loans, and residents of poverty-stricken cities like Flint, Michigan. She also details her own personal health struggles with a rare neurological disease, for which blood plasma is needed to survive.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
