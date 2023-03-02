© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Rupert Holmes' launches new thriller book series "McMasters Guide to Homicide" with "Murder Your Employer"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST
rupertholmes-murderyouremployer-Avid Reader Press_Simon & Schuster.jpg
Avid Reader Press
/

Rupert Holmes’s much celebrated career ranges from chart-topping story songs with surprising twists like “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” to Tony Award–winning whodunit musicals ("The Mystery of Edwin Drood"), Edgar Award–winning comedy-thrillers ("Accomplice), and the Nero Wolfe Best American Mystery Novel nominated "Where the Truth Lies."

A mix of wordplay, twists and intrigue, "Murder Your Employer" takes us to The McMasters Conservatory for the Applied Arts, a luxurious, clandestine college dedicated to the fine art of murder where earnest students study how best to “delete” their most deserving victim.

Tags
The Roundtable thrillermurdercollegenovel
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More