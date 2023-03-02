Rupert Holmes' launches new thriller book series "McMasters Guide to Homicide" with "Murder Your Employer"

Rupert Holmes’s much celebrated career ranges from chart-topping story songs with surprising twists like “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” to Tony Award–winning whodunit musicals ("The Mystery of Edwin Drood"), Edgar Award–winning comedy-thrillers ("Accomplice), and the Nero Wolfe Best American Mystery Novel nominated "Where the Truth Lies."

A mix of wordplay, twists and intrigue, "Murder Your Employer" takes us to The McMasters Conservatory for the Applied Arts, a luxurious, clandestine college dedicated to the fine art of murder where earnest students study how best to “delete” their most deserving victim.