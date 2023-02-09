© 2023
The Roundtable

2/9/23 RT Panel

Published February 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.

