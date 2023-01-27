© 2023
The Roundtable

"Waco Rising" by Kevin Cook

By Joe Donahue
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
In the midst of all the coverage of January 6th you may have heard one of the insurrectionists' slogans mentioned through the reporting: "Remember Waco". With the 30th anniversary of the historic siege at Waco approaching next month, it is clear that the message and radicalization that would result in a 51-day-standoff in 1993 is alarmingly relevant today.

Kevin Cook provides the definitive account of the deadly Waco siege in "Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America's Modern Militias." Far from being an isolated incident, Cook draws a straight line from Waco’s ashes to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol and insurrections yet to come.

Kevin Cook is the author of over ten books, including "The Burning Blue" and "Ten Innings at Wrigley." He has written for the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. Kevin will be talking about and signing his book on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
    The Roundtable
    1/25/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, director, actor, educator and co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven, and investment banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
    The Roundtable
    "The Hyacinth Girl: T.S. Eliot's Hidden Muse" by Lyndall Gordon
    Joe Donahue
    Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, T.S. Eliot was considered the greatest English-language poet of his generation. Raised in St. Louis, shaped by his youth in Boston, he reinvented himself as an Englishman after converting to the Anglican Church. Like the authoritative yet restrained voice in his prose, he was the epitome of reserve. But there was another side to Eliot, as acclaimed biographer Lyndall Gordon reveals in her new biography, "The Hyacinth Girl."
    The Roundtable
    Stephen Markley to discuss "The Deluge" at Odyssey Bookshop on 1/24
    Joe Donahue
    Stephen Markley is the acclaimed author of "Ohio," which NPR called a “masterpiece.” A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Markley’s other books include the memoir "Publish This Book" and the travelogue "Tales of Iceland."Markley’s new novel, "The Deluge," is an American epic charting a near future approaching collapse and a nascent but strengthening solidarity. Stephen will be talking about and signing the book tomorrow night at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts at 7 p.m.
    The Roundtable
    "The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem" by Michael Hollis
    Joe Donahue
    Renowned as one of the world’s greatest poems, T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land" has been said to describe the moral decay of a world after war and the search for meaning in a meaningless era. It has been labeled the most truthful poem of its time — it has also been branded a masterful fake. A century after its publication in 1922, T. S. Eliot’s enigmatic masterpiece remains one of the most influential works ever written, and yet one of the most mysterious. In "The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem," Matthew Hollis reconstructs the intellectual creation of the poem and brings the material reality of its charged times vividly to life.
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Mike Lawler
    Alan Chartock
    The lower Hudson Valley has new representation in Washington. In today’s Congressional Corner, Republican Mike Lawler from New York’s 17th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded January 23.
