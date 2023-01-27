"Waco Rising" by Kevin Cook

In the midst of all the coverage of January 6th you may have heard one of the insurrectionists' slogans mentioned through the reporting: "Remember Waco". With the 30th anniversary of the historic siege at Waco approaching next month, it is clear that the message and radicalization that would result in a 51-day-standoff in 1993 is alarmingly relevant today.

Kevin Cook provides the definitive account of the deadly Waco siege in "Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America's Modern Militias." Far from being an isolated incident, Cook draws a straight line from Waco’s ashes to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol and insurrections yet to come.

Kevin Cook is the author of over ten books, including "The Burning Blue" and "Ten Innings at Wrigley." He has written for the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. Kevin will be talking about and signing his book on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.