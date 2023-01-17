© 2023
Jared Yates Sexton's new book "The Midnight Kingdom"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
Writer, political analyst, and co-host of The Muckrake podcast, Jared Yates Sexton takes a hard look at our nation’s history to fully understand these strange and dangerous times: namely, the abuses committed by those in power and the comforting stories that shaped the way the West has viewed itself up to the present.

The result is "The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power, Paranoia, and the Coming Crisis," an account of how white supremacist lies, religious mythologies, and poisonous conspiracy theories built the modern world and threaten to plunge us into an authoritarian nightmare.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
