Jared Yates Sexton's new book "The Midnight Kingdom"

Writer, political analyst, and co-host of The Muckrake podcast, Jared Yates Sexton takes a hard look at our nation’s history to fully understand these strange and dangerous times: namely, the abuses committed by those in power and the comforting stories that shaped the way the West has viewed itself up to the present.

The result is "The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power, Paranoia, and the Coming Crisis," an account of how white supremacist lies, religious mythologies, and poisonous conspiracy theories built the modern world and threaten to plunge us into an authoritarian nightmare.