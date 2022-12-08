© 2022
The Roundtable

"Standing Up to China" by Ashley Yablon

Published December 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
AshleyYablon-StandingUptoChina.jpg
Brown Books Pub Group
/

What would you do if your ambitious career suddenly transformed into a deadly game of international espionage? Ashley Yablon’s new book is "Standing Up to China: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country."

Ashley Yablon's story takes readers into the dark crevices of deceit and corporate greed of one of the world's most powerful Chinese telecom giants. As the freshly minted General Counsel for telecom company ZTE, Yablon uncovers an illegal scheme selling billions of dollars' worth of surveillance equipment to embargoed countries.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
