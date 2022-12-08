"Standing Up to China" by Ashley Yablon

What would you do if your ambitious career suddenly transformed into a deadly game of international espionage? Ashley Yablon’s new book is "Standing Up to China: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country."

Ashley Yablon's story takes readers into the dark crevices of deceit and corporate greed of one of the world's most powerful Chinese telecom giants. As the freshly minted General Counsel for telecom company ZTE, Yablon uncovers an illegal scheme selling billions of dollars' worth of surveillance equipment to embargoed countries.