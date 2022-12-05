© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Harbinger Theatre presents "The Agony and the Agony"

Published December 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Poster for Harbinger Theatre's 2022 production of "The Agony and the Agony"
Provided
/

Harbinger Theatre is a relatively new theatre company in New York’s Capital Region that was founded by local theatre artists Patrick White and Dennis Skiba who shared a desire to produce impactful theater with an emphasis on regional premieres.

Their next production is “The Agony and the Agony” by Nicky Silver. The play will be performed at the Yulman Theatre on the Union College Campus in Schenectady, New York December 8-17.

It is a poison pen love letter to the theater, a tale of has-beens and never-weres in a dark comedy of ill manners.

We are joined by aforementioned co-Founders of Harbinger Theatre Patrick White and Dennis Skiba — for this production, Patrick is a producer and Dennis plays the lead character, Richard Aglow.

Tags
The Roundtable theaterpatrick whitedennis skibaharbinger theatre
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More