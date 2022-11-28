© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Uncultured: A Memoir" by Daniella Mestyanek Young

Published November 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
daniellamestyanekyoung-uncultured-St. Martin's Press.jpg
St. Martin's Press
/

Behind the tall, foreboding gates of a commune in Brazil, Daniella Mestyanek Young was raised in the religious cult The Children of God, also known as The Family, as the daughter of high-ranking members. Her great-grandmother donated land for one of The Family’s first communes in Texas. Her mother, at thirteen, was forced to marry the leader and served as his secretary for many years. Beholden to The Family’s strict rules, Daniella suffers physical, emotional, and sexual abuse—masked as godly discipline and divine love—and is forbidden from getting a traditional education.

At fifteen years old, fed up with The Family and determined to build a better and freer life for herself, Daniella escapes to Texas. There, she bravely enrolls herself in high school and excels, later graduating as valedictorian of her college class, then electing to join the military to begin a career as an intelligence officer, where she believes she will finally belong. But she soon learns that her new world, surrounded by men on the sands of Afghanistan, looks remarkably similar to the one she desperately tried to leave behind.

Her book is "Uncultured: A Memoir."

The Roundtable cultreligious cultabusesexual abusemilitarymemoir
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
  • Book cover for "The Big Hurt: A Memoir"
    The Roundtable
    "The Big Hurt" a memoir by Erika Schickel
    Joe Donahue
    In 1982, Erika Schickel was expelled from her East Coast prep school for sleeping with a teacher. She was "that girl" — rebellious, precocious, and macking for love. Seduced, caught, and then whisked away in the night to avoid scandal, Schickel’s provocative, searing, and darkly funny memoir, "The Big Hurt," explores the question: How did that girl turn out?
  • Love Affair in the Garden of Milton -- book cover
    The Roundtable
    Susannah Mintz's memoir of love, loss, and Milton
    Joe Donahue
    Author & Skidmore professor Susannah Mintz’s memoir interweaves the private story of a marriage coming apart with readings of John Milton's poetry and prose. She discusses her book, Love Affair in the Garden of Milton, with us this morning and through a Northshire Books Virtual Event tonight.Connected essays chart the chaos of loss and the discovery of how a writer can inhabit our emotional as well as our intellectual selves. Inflected by the principles of mindfulness. Mintz's memoir explores how we reconstruct ourselves and find our way back to meaning in the aftermath of trauma.Susannah B. Mintz is the author or coeditor of several scholarly works about disability culture and representation, life writing, and early modern literature. She is currently a professor of English at Skidmore College.
  • rachel krantz - open - Monoray.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Rachel Krantz's memoir of love and non-monogamy
    Joe Donahue
    Rachel Krantz is a journalist and one of the founding editors of Bustle, where she served as senior features editor for three years. Her work has been featured on NPR, The Guardian, Vox, Vice, and many other outlets. She’s the recipient of the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the Investigative Reporters and Editors Radio Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and the Peabody Award for her work as an investigative reporter with YR Media. "Open" is her first book.
  • dining-in-the-dark-9781510760394_hr.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Esteemed food critic Bryan Miller's memoir of depression
    Joe Donahue
    From the early 1980s to the mid-1990s, Bryan Miller was a household name among restaurant goers in the greater New York City area and beyond as the restaurant critic for the New York Times, as well as the author of numerous books, a public speaker, and a radio and television commentator. Over ten years as a columnist, he dined out more than five thousand times in the United States and abroad, from haute to humble. And for much of that time, he wanted to die. "Dining in the Dark" chronicles Miller’s battle with Bipolar II disorder, also known as depression, which ruined his life, professionally and personally.
  • Book cover for "Forever Boy" by Kate Swenson
    The Roundtable
    A mother's memoir of Autism and finding joy
    Joe Donahue
    When Kate Swenson’s son Cooper was diagnosed with severe, nonverbal autism, her world stopped. She had always dreamed of having the perfect family life — watching her boy play at baseball games, walking him down the aisle. She hadn’t signed up for life as a mother raising a child with a disability. But through hard work, resilience and personal growth, she would come to learn that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change. She was.
