11/11/22 RT Panel

Jesse Green is the chief theater critic for The New York Times. Green will be at Tanglewood on Saturday 8/20 at 5 p.m. with Tony Kushner as part of Tanglewood's Spotlight Series at Ozawa Hall. The two will be discussing the power of the arts to illuminate diverse perspectives.He joins us to discuss "Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers," which he co-authored with the late composer, screenwriter, and author.

