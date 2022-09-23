© 2022
The Roundtable

2022 Little Falls Cheese Festival

Published September 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
littlefallscheesefestival2022.png

Cheese is one of life’s greatest pleasures for so many of us. There’s no better place to celebrate its beauty and awesomeness than at a cheese festival. And, according to our next guests, there’s no better cheese festival in New York than the Little Falls Cheese Festival – happening October 1.

In past years, there have been more than 6,000 attendees. As many as 90 New York State vendors come to sell their products and wares, and at least half of them are artisan cheesemakers. In the past, more than 120 different types of cheese have been available at this festival. To learn more – we welcome:

We are joined by Suzie Jones of Jones Family Farm, Sharon Tomaselli of Cooperstown Cheese, and Abbey Woodcock of Callee 1945.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
