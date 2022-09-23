2022 Little Falls Cheese Festival

Cheese is one of life’s greatest pleasures for so many of us. There’s no better place to celebrate its beauty and awesomeness than at a cheese festival. And, according to our next guests, there’s no better cheese festival in New York than the Little Falls Cheese Festival – happening October 1.

In past years, there have been more than 6,000 attendees. As many as 90 New York State vendors come to sell their products and wares, and at least half of them are artisan cheesemakers. In the past, more than 120 different types of cheese have been available at this festival. To learn more – we welcome:

We are joined by Suzie Jones of Jones Family Farm, Sharon Tomaselli of Cooperstown Cheese, and Abbey Woodcock of Callee 1945.