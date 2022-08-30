"To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision" by Admiral James Stavridis USN
At the heart of Admiral James Stavridis’s training as a naval officer was the preparation to lead sailors in combat, to face the decisive moment in battle whenever it might arise.
In "To Risk it All," he offers up nine of the most useful and enthralling stories from the US Navy’s nearly 250-year history, and draws from them a set of insights that we can all put to use when confronted with fateful choices.