The Roundtable

The legendary life and political satire of Art Buchwald

Published August 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
Before Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Doonesbury, there was Art Buchwald. For more than fifty years, from 1949 to 2006, Art Buchwald’s Pulitzer Prize–winning column of political satire and biting wit made him one of the most widely read American humorists and a popular player in the Washington world of Ethel and Ted Kennedy, Ben Bradlee, and Katharine Graham.

Drawing on Buchwald’s most memorable columns and unpublished correspondence with other famous people, Michael Hill's book, "Funny Business," shows how Art Buchwald became an American original.

