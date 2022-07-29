© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Spotlight Series with the 23rd Poet Lau­re­ate of the Unit­ed States Joy Harjo at Tanglewood

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Joy Harjo
Karen Kuehn
/
joyharjo.com
Joy Harjo

Three-term poet laureate Joy Harjo will be the focus of this Saturday’s Spotlight Series at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall in Lenox, MA at 5PM.

The event is a journey celebrating creativity through acknowledgement of the ancestors of poetry and music in the story field of the first Native American U.S. Poet Laureate.

Harjo offers a vivid, lyrical, and inspiring call for love and justice in an contemplation of her trailblazing life. Harjo invites us to travel along the heartaches, losses, and humble realizations of her "poet-warrior" road. "Poet Warrior" is also the title of her new memoir.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
