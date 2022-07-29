Three-term poet laureate Joy Harjo will be the focus of this Saturday’s Spotlight Series at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall in Lenox, MA at 5PM.

The event is a journey celebrating creativity through acknowledgement of the ancestors of poetry and music in the story field of the first Native American U.S. Poet Laureate.

Harjo offers a vivid, lyrical, and inspiring call for love and justice in an contemplation of her trailblazing life. Harjo invites us to travel along the heartaches, losses, and humble realizations of her "poet-warrior" road. "Poet Warrior" is also the title of her new memoir.