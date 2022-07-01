JFK and the Presidency

John F. Kennedy entered office inexperienced but alluring, his reputation more given by an enamored public than earned through achievement. "Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency"(Dutton) is a new assessment of his time in the Oval Office.

Presidential historian Mark K. Updegrove reveals how JFK’s first months were marred by setbacks: the botched Bay of Pigs invasions, a disastrous summit with the Soviet premier, and a mismanaged approach to the Civil Rights movement. But the young president soon proved that behind the glamour was a leader of uncommon fortitude and vision.