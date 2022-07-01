© 2022
The Roundtable

JFK and the Presidency

Published July 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
John F. Kennedy entered office inexperienced but alluring, his reputation more given by an enamored public than earned through achievement. "Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency"(Dutton) is a new assessment of his time in the Oval Office.

Presidential historian Mark K. Updegrove reveals how JFK’s first months were marred by setbacks: the botched Bay of Pigs invasions, a disastrous summit with the Soviet premier, and a mismanaged approach to the Civil Rights movement. But the young president soon proved that behind the glamour was a leader of uncommon fortitude and vision.

The Roundtable jfkjohn f. kennedypresident john f. kennedypresidential historyamerican history
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
