© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Becoming a Gardener" by Catie Marron

Published June 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Book cover for "Becoming a Gardener"
Provided
/
Harper Design

To make her new house in Connecticut truly feel like home, Catie Marron decided to create a garden. But while she was familiar with landscape design, she had never grown anything. A dedicated reader with a lifelong passion for literature, Marron turned to the library of gardening books she’d collected to glean advice from a variety of writers on gardening and horticultural topics both grand and small.

Marron’s quest to become a gardener, however, was about more than learning the basics about mulch or which plants work best in the shade. She sought something far more elusive: to identify the core qualities and characteristics that make a person a gardener and an understanding of what a garden could mean to her as it had to multitudes of other gardeners over the centuries.

In "Becoming a Gardener," (Harper Design) Catie Marron chronicles her transformation into a gardener over the course of eighteen months, seeding the details of her experience with rich advice from writers as diverse as Eleanor Perényi and Karel Capek, Penelope Lively, and Jamaica Kincaid.

Tags

The Roundtable gardeninggardenergardenplantplantslandscape
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • sixwalks-benshattuck.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Ben Shattuck's "Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau” is a memoir and travelog by Ben Shattuck, published by Tin House.Living through a dark period of early adulthood, Ben Shattuck, in quiet desperation, began to trace 19th century writer and naturalist Henry David Thoreau’s hikes around the northeast. Many miles and several years later, Shattuck has written a meditative journey toward personhood - expressed by placing Thoreau’s writing alongside Shattuck’s writing and illustration.
  • Andrew Fiala - Tyranny from Plato to Trump.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Andrew Fiala discusses "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants, and Citizens"
    Joe Donahue
    From the outset, Donald Trump's candidacy was shouted down by some claiming he was a tyrant or at least a would-be-tyrant in waiting. Across the ensuing four years and underscored by the January 6 Capitol Riot, those assertions have only gained credibility. But what is a tyrant? Does Trump qualify for that? Andrew Fiala, who is a professor of Ethics, Political Philosophy, and The Philosophy of Religion and Non-Violence and Pacifism at the California State University at Fresno, has written a new book: "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants and Citizens" to address those very questions.
  • The Fisher Center at Bard
    The Roundtable
    Bard SummerScape 2022
    Joe Donahue
    Bard SummerScape returns this year with eight weeks of live music, opera, dance, and theater. Highlights include the 32nd Bard Music Festival “Rachmaninoff and His World;” a new production of Strauss’s The Silent Woman, directed by Christian Räth; a World Premiere commission from Pam Tanowitz and David Lang; a new adaptation of Molière’s Dom Juan, directed by Ashley Tata; and more. Gideon Lester is Artistic Director of the Fisher Center at Bard and Senior Curator at the Open Society University Network’s Center for the Arts and Human Rights. A festival director, creative producer, and dramaturg, he has collaborated with and commissioned a broad range of American and international artists across disciplines.
  • Roundtable-web_0.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Psychology Professor Sandra Graham-Bermann discusses PTSD and school shootings
    Joe Donahue
    While we talk a lot about gun culture, safety in schools, and what to do to prevent the next school shooting – we want to talk about what impact these shootings are having on our children – those directly impacted and those who see it all around them.University of Michigan psychology professor Sandra Graham-Bermann, whose research includes traumatic stress reactions in children exposed to violence such as the school shooting yesterday, says schools and parents can offer support to the students during the grieving process, but long-term symptoms that become post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may require professional counseling.
Load More