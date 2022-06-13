© 2022
The Roundtable

6/13/22 RT Panel

Published June 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Associate Professor of Teacher Education and Curriculum Studies; Co-Editor of the Journal of Equity & Excellence in Education; and Founding Co-director of Center of Racial Justice and Youth Engaged Research at University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Education Keisha Green, and Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
