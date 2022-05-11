© 2022
The Roundtable

"The Mutual Friend" by Carter Bays

Published May 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
In his debut novel, "The Mutual Friend" (Dutton), Carter Bays demonstrates his deep talent for writing a warm, witty, captivating story brimming with lovable characters. As the co-creator of "How I Met Your Mother," which ran on CBS for nine years, received thirty Emmy nominations and ten wins, his work developed a cult following. This year sees that legacy continue with the Hulu spinoff, "How I Met Your Father," starring Hilary Duff.

It’s the summer of 2015, and Alice Quick needs to get to work. She’s twenty-eight years old, grieving her mother, barely scraping by as a nanny, and freshly kicked out of her apartment. If she can just get her act together and sign up for the MCAT, she can start chasing her dream of becoming a doctor... but in the Age of Distraction, the distractions are so…distracting.

From within the story of one summer in one woman’s life, an epic tale—of loss, purpose, online dating, and digital scandals—is unearthed, spanning continents and featuring a tapestry of characters tied to one another by threads both seen and unseen.

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
