The Roundtable

"The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism" by Katherine Stewart

Published May 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Bloomsbury Publishing

The Religious Right has acted as a social movement preoccupied with a number of cultural issues, such as abortion and same-sex marriage. In her deeply reported investigation, Katherine Stewart believes they are a political movement that seeks to gain power and to impose its vision on all of society. Her new book is: "The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism." Katherine Stewart writes about politics, policy, and religion for The New York Times, Washington Post, NBC, and The New Republic. Her previous book, "The Good News Club," was an examination of the religious right and public education.

religious far right power extremist
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
