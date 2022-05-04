"The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism" by Katherine Stewart

For too long, the term insubordination has evoked negative feelings and mental images. But for ideas to evolve and societies to progress, it’s vital to cultivate rebels who are committed to challenging conventional wisdom and improving on it. Change never comes easily. And most would-be rebels lack the skills to overcome hostile audiences who cling desperately to the way things are. Based on cutting-edge research, Todd Kashdan’s new book "The Art of Insubordination" is the essential guide for anyone seeking to be heard, make change, and rebel against an unhealthy status quo. Todd Kashdan, PhD is Professor of Psychology at George Mason University, and a leading authority on well-being, curiosity, courage, and resilience.

Listen • 12:26