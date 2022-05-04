"The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism" by Katherine Stewart
The Religious Right has acted as a social movement preoccupied with a number of cultural issues, such as abortion and same-sex marriage. In her deeply reported investigation, Katherine Stewart believes they are a political movement that seeks to gain power and to impose its vision on all of society. Her new book is: "The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism." Katherine Stewart writes about politics, policy, and religion for The New York Times, Washington Post, NBC, and The New Republic. Her previous book, "The Good News Club," was an examination of the religious right and public education.