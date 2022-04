Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:

Flint and Mirror by John Crowley

Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward by Kevin O’Hara

Knock Off the Hat by Richard Stevenson

Rapture and Melancholy by Edna St. Vincent Millay

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel