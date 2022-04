How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play? This is the story explored in the new Roundabout Theatre Company Roundabout Underground production “Exception to the Rule” by Dave Harris and directed by Miranda Haymon.

Listen • 13:53