Lara Downes celebrates American music in SPAC event

Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Skidmore College are presenting trailblazing pianist, speaker and NPR’s Amplify co-host, Lara Downes for a special appearance on April 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arthur Zankel Music Center.

Downes’ performance explores the landscape of American music from George Gershwin and Morton Gould to Billie Holiday, Scott Joplin, and Florence Price, giving voice to underrepresented and forgotten artists alongside their contemporaries.

Downes will return to Saratoga on August 4th, 2022 for her SPAC debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra where she’ll perform two premieres: The Strayhorn Concerto and Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement.