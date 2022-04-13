© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York LG Brian Benjamin arrested in bribery scheme, resigns
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Lara Downes celebrates American music in SPAC event

Published April 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Lara Downes
Christine DiPasquale
/
Provided
Lara Downes

Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Skidmore College are presenting trailblazing pianist, speaker and NPR’s Amplify co-host, Lara Downes for a special appearance on April 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arthur Zankel Music Center.

Downes’ performance explores the landscape of American music from George Gershwin and Morton Gould to Billie Holiday, Scott Joplin, and Florence Price, giving voice to underrepresented and forgotten artists alongside their contemporaries.

Downes will return to Saratoga on August 4th, 2022 for her SPAC debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra where she’ll perform two premieres: The Strayhorn Concerto and Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement.

Tags

The Roundtable SPACSaratoga Performing Arts CenterSkidmore CollegemusicpianoZankel Music Center
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue