Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival returns to SPAC June 2022

Published April 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
The Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival is returning to SPAC on June 25th and 26th, 2022! This year's festival will feature more than 20 world-class jazz artists performing on two stages.

This year's lineup is headlined by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, returning to the festival for the first time since 1998; soul music legend Booker T. Presents: A Stax Revue; powerhouse vocalist Ledisi; jazz/hip-hop crossover great Robert Glasper; and New Orleans funk and jazz collective Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center CEO Elizabeth Sobol & Festival Presenter and Producer Danny Melnick will tell us more.

