The Roundtable

Falling into Place - Underground Railroad Education Center

Published April 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress. This week we will talk with - Mary Liz Stewart, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Underground Railroad Education Center of the Capital Region.

The Underground Railroad Education Center researches and preserves the local and national history of the Underground Railroad movement, its international connections, and its legacy to today’s social justice issues, thereby empowering people of all ages to be agents of change toward an equitable and just society.

